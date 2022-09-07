Prime Minister Liz Truss's call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz: 7 September 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this evening.

The leaders discussed the energy challenges faced by the UK and its European partners as a result of Putin’s illegal war. Both agreed on the importance of energy resilience and independence.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of ensuring democracy and freedom were upheld in Europe, and of protecting countries made vulnerable by Russia’s economic blackmail.

The UK and Germany were important economic partners, and the Prime Minister said she was keen to expand defence cooperation between the two countries.

Discussing the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister was clear that her priority is protecting peace and stability in Northern Ireland and upholding the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. She stressed the importance of finding a solution to the fundamental problems with the text of the Protocol as it stands.

The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working closely with Chancellor Scholz in the coming months.