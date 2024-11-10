Prime Minister Keir Starmer to attend French Armistice Day

The Prime Minister will attend 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 in Paris tomorrow [Monday 11th November]

First UK leader to attend the ceremony since Winston Churchill in 1944

Comes as he announces more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year

The Prime Minister will mark Armistice Day in Paris on Monday – the first British leader to do so since the Second World War.

At the personal invitation of President Macron, the Prime Minister will join French and British veterans, and the public, to pay tribute to the fallen of the First World War and veterans of subsequent conflicts.

The Prime Minister is believed to be the first UK leader to attend the commemorations since Winston Churchill, who was hosted by General de Gaulle in 1944.

It comes as the Prime Minister announces more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversaries of the Allied Victory in Europe and the end of the Second World War in the Far East.

Their legacy will be remembered at events across the UK next year with 8th May, marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe, and 15th August marking the end of the Second World War in Japan.

The national commemorative events will pay tribute to the tens of thousands of service personnel from across the UK and Commonwealth who served in the Second World War on all fronts.

The Prime Minister’s attendance at tomorrow [Monday] morning’s commemorations of the 106th anniversary of the Armistice of 1918 symbolises the close and enduring friendship between the UK and France.

Alongside President Macron, the Prime Minister is expected to lay a wreath at war memorials close to the Champs-Élysées and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe, a national symbol in France for all those who died in the First World War.

The ceremony, which will include the British Band of the Rifles, comes at the end of a year which marks the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale, and the 80th anniversary of the start of the liberation of France.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“I am honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today.

“These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors and aviators live on for generations to come.

“That is why this Government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen.”

Ahead of the ceremony, the Prime Minister will host veterans, defence charities and British military embedded in the French system at the Ambassador’s Residence to thank them for their service.

He will hear firsthand how, under the Lancaster House Treaties, British and French military personnel are building close friendships and deepening interoperability both for today and in the future.

The Prime Minister is also expected to meet President Macron ahead of the commemorations for a bilateral. The leaders will reflect on the close bonds between the two countries, many forged and cemented by the sacrifice of British and French soldiers on the frontline in the first and second World Wars. The leaders are expected to go on to discuss key foreign policy issues, including Russia’s ongoing barbaric invasion of Ukraine and the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He is also expected to meet the new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier. The short meeting ahead of the ceremony will be the first between the two Prime Ministers since Mr Barnier became the Prime Minister of France.

Preparations for next year’s UK commemoration events have already begun, with the government working closely with the Royal British Legion and veterans’ representatives, on a programme of activity that will be designed to bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection, strengthen community spirit and cohesion, and support growth.