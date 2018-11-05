Prime Minister hosts reception for the MS Society in Downing Street

The Prime Minister welcomed over 150 volunteers, ambassadors and supporters of the charity as well as its chair Nick Winser to the event at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister also presented one of the charity’s volunteers, David Allen, with a Points of Light award. David has transformed his local branch of the MS Society into one that helps hundreds of people every year. He has also been instrumental in some of the charity’s national campaigns including ‘Treat Me Right’, aiming to improve early access to treatment. This hard work earnt David the charity’s Volunteer of the Year award only a year after his own diagnosis with MS.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

I know from my own family’s experience how incredibly tough living with MS can be and how it changes lives profoundly. The work that the MS Society does not only improves the lives of those diagnosed with the condition through funding new research but also provides much needed support for them and their loved ones. They are only able to do this through the tireless dedication of their incredible volunteers such as David and I am delighted to be able to present him with a Points of Light award.

Points of Light winner, David Allen said:

When I started volunteering for the MS Society over 15 years ago I had no idea where the role would take me. I volunteer to help bring about vital change for people affected by MS and will continue to share my experience of the condition to help others. If I’m honest, I’m gobsmacked I’ve won an award. It is truly an honour and privilege to be recognised in this way and it is really humbling to know people notice.

Patricia Gordon, Acting Chief Executive at the MS Society, said:

David has made a huge contribution to the MS Society over the last five years, and his continued support and dedication is invaluable. It was fantastic to see him presented with a Points of Light Award by the Prime Minister at an event to celebrate our volunteers and advancements in MS research. It was a great way to thank him for his work, and something we will all remember for a very long time. We’re driving research into more – and better – treatments, and David’s unwavering dedication and passion will help us every step of the way. Together, we’re strong enough to stop MS.

More than 5,000 people around the UK volunteer for the MS Society, and last year alone gave more than 700,000 hours of their valuable time to support people affected by MS.

The Points of Light awards honour outstanding volunteers across the UK. Every weekday, the Prime Minister recognises a different individual with the award as a tribute to the incredible impact they have had in their communities.