Prime Minister drives global work on artificial intelligence at UNGA as UK and US make history with firing from undersea drone

Prime Minister Andy Burnham at the UN General Assembly today to discuss tackling major global challenges with international partners to deliver breathing space and boost security for people at home

UK will use the New York summit to drive forward work on some of the most difficult issues of our generation, including harnessing AI for good, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and climate change

Comes as the Prime Minister confirms the UK hosted G20 leader’s summit will be held in Manchester

Prime Minister also announces UK and US have for the first time fired a US torpedo from a British undersea drone as both countries prepare to go further on next generation technology collaboration with new AI and autonomy partnership

The UK has fired a US torpedo from a Plymouth-made undersea drone in a major boost for Euro-Atlantic and maritime security, as both countries join forces on rapidly developing technology to keep people safe.

It comes as the Prime Minister travels to New York today to attend the UN General Assembly and hold his first meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Major global challenges such as AI, the conflict in Ukraine and security in the Middle East are expected to dominate the agenda of the Prime Minister’s meetings in New York over the next 24 hours, as world leaders converge on the city.

The Prime Minister is expected to use the visit to drive forward global work on AI, both to ensure it is being used as a force for good and to maximise opportunities to use the technology to deliver safety and security for people at home.

His speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday evening is expected to focus on AI, making the case for the international community to harness the technology for good to drive down the cost of living and support a more stable and secure world.

As part of using AI responsibly to support people at home, the Prime Minister will announce the launch of work between the UK and US on a new AI and Autonomy partnership. This collaboration will help the UK protect critical national infrastructure, from sea lanes to air space – enabling us to detect threats and deter our adversaries using the latest AI technology developed on both sides of the Atlantic.

It will see the UK’s Ministry of Defence Rapid AI Delivery Taskforce and the US’s Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office work together on artificial intelligence and autonomy, accelerating the delivery of trusted, interoperable capabilities that enhance deterrence and both countries’ technological edge.

This will build on the next generation technology already being developed through AUKUS, the landmark partnership bringing together the US, UK, and Australia to produce a new fleet of cutting-edge attack submarines and undersea autonomous capabilities to deter adversaries long into the future.

As part of the AUKUS programme, the UK and US successfully conducted a historic live firing of a heavyweight torpedo - jointly developed by the US and Australia - designed to sink ships and deep diving submarines launched from a 12-metre-long undersea Plymouth-made drone named Excalibur.

The firing, which happened in UK waters last week, was the first time either country had launched a torpedo from an undersea uncrewed vessel, rather than a crewed submarine. This marks a major advance in the future of submarine technology for the UK, US, and Australia, and delivers a significant breakthrough for Euro-Atlantic security and NATO’s undersea advantage.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

We are at our strongest when we work with our partners to tackle the most complex shared challenges we face, driven by our values.

When the global financial crisis hit, the UK brought together the world’s leading economies. As we confront the opportunities and challenges posed by artificial intelligence, we will show that same leadership, ensuring rapidly changing technology is harnessed for good to make our countries safer and stronger.

That ambition is underlined in our new defence partnership with the United States on AI and autonomy, bringing together the brightest minds to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, deter those who threaten our security, and use the enormous potential of AI to our advantage.

Our work together already shows what can be achieved when our two countries combine our expertise and innovation.

This week I will be making the case for closer international cooperation on AI, a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and renewed efforts to bring an end to the conflict in the Middle East because what happens abroad impacts each and every one of us at home.

During the visit to New York, the Prime Minister is also expected to tell leaders the UK will continue his drive to tackle major global challenges, such as AI, through the UK’s hosting of the G20 next year.

He will confirm that the flagship Leaders’ Summit will be held in Manchester next November, convening the major global economic players to deliver on our shared goals, drive global growth, and address the most acute global challenges we face.

After months of scoping host cities, Manchester was chosen earlier this year for its cultural heritage, and preparations will now step up this Autumn, with hundreds of local people expected to be involved in the summit, from showcases to security.

As well as the Manchester Leaders’ Summit, locations across the UK will host events throughout the year - bringing the G20 to nations and regions across the UK and ensuring the Summit and the year-long Presidency benefit people across the UK.

The UK will take over the Presidency from the US following the G20 Summit in Miami in December.

While in New York, the Prime Minister will host US business leaders for breakfast to discuss how his government is making it easier to invest, easier to raise capital, easier to hire the talented people businesses need, and easier to grow.

In addition to President Trump, the Prime Minister is also expected to meet a series of world leaders to advance UK interests from getting closer to the EU to supporting Ukraine this winter, as well as co-hosting a High Level event on the two-state solution in Israel and Palestine with President Macron, Prime Minister Carney, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan and the UN Secretary General.