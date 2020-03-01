Press release
Prime Minister confirms ministerial leads for UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee
Key appointments to UK-EU committee announced.
The Prime Minister was today pleased to confirm the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, as the co-chair of the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee. He also confirmed Paymaster General Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP as the alternate co-chair.
The Joint Committee will oversee implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement. Further details will be set out in due course.