Prime Minister appoints expert supply chain adviser

Sir David Lewis appointed in advisory capacity until end of the year as Government’s supply chain advisor

Former CEO of Tesco brings wealth of industry experience and expertise

Role to assess and resolve acute supply issues facing businesses across the UK

The Prime Minister has appointed Sir David Lewis, former CEO of Tesco, as the UK Government’s supply chain adviser.

Dave Lewis brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to the new role. He will advise the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on both immediate improvements and any necessary long term changes to UK supply chains for goods, and will work with government officials to quickly resolve acute, short term issues.

This includes both identifying the causes of current blockages and pre-empting potential future ones, and advising on resolutions either through direct government action or through industry with Government support. Building on the current government approach, he will work closely with industry to improve government access to data and build the most effective methods into future responses to blockages.

Dave Lewis will also co-chair the new Supply Chain Advisory Group, consisting of external experts in the field, and the new Industry Taskforce, to ensure those on the ground have the opportunity to voice their concerns and advise on the most efficient resolutions.

Businesses have faced a range of challenges over recent months as they recover from the global pandemic which has impacted supply chains across Europe and around the world. The government has acted quickly to introduce a series of measures to relieve pressure on vital supply chains, including by streamlining the testing process for HGV drivers, creating skills bootcamps to train up HGV drivers, as well as introducing short-term visas for fuel drivers, food haulage drivers and poultry workers to ease pressures facing these supply chains.

Dave Lewis will work closely with the Prime Minister, No10 and the Treasury, and will be based in the Cabinet Office. He has been appointed until the end of the year, beginning in the role from Monday 11 October.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said: