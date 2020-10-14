Prime Minister appoints additional Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel member for Phase 2 hearings

The Prime Minister has today (14 October) confirmed the appointment of Ali Akbor OBE to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel for Phase 2 of its work.

Ali Akbor is currently CEO of Unity Housing Association and former Head of Finance for the Community and Social Services Directorate at the City of Salford.

His appointment brings important experience in social housing and community engagement to the panel, and will ensure it has necessary skills and experience to address the complexity of issues in Phase 2 of the Inquiry.

He will start reading into the work of the Inquiry immediately and will join the Inquiry panel from 2 November, when he formally steps back from his role at Unity. He will sit for the duration of the Inquiry and, alongside his two fellow panel members Sir Martin Moore-Bick and Thouria Istephan, will be jointly responsible for the whole of the Inquiry’s Phase 2 work

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

The appointment of Ali Akbor is an important step forward in Phase 2 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. He will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, as well as a crucial understanding of the issues at the heart of Phase 2 and an unwavering commitment to improving people’s lives. The government remains committed to uncovering the truth from the night of the tragedy and ensuring justice is delivered for the survivors, bereaved families and the wider community.

Earlier this year, the government committed to implementing all of the Panel’s recommendations from Phase 1 of the Inquiry and is determined to ensure that swift and decisive action continues to be taken to keep people safe in their homes.

The exchange of letters between the Prime Minister and the Inquiry Chair about the appointments can be found here.

Further information about the work of the Inquiry can be found at grenfelltowerinquiry.org.uk.