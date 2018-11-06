Pride of Britain winners honoured by Prime Minister at Downing Street

The Prime Minister welcomed this year’s Pride of Britain winners and their families to a Downing Street reception last week to celebrate their incredible stories of bravery and determination.

Now in its twentieth year, the Pride of Britain Awards recognise the achievements of individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated kindness, courage and perseverance.

This year’s inspirational winners include the British divers who were instrumental in saving the lives of a group of young boys in Thailand after they were trapped in flooded caves, Emma Picton-Jones, recognised for her work to support those with mental health difficulties in rural communities and Eddie O’Gorman whose foundation Children with Cancer UK has raised more than £230 million to fight the disease.

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

From incredible acts of bravery to decades of community service, this year’s winners have all made a life-changing impact in their local communities and beyond through their compassion and determination. It’s humbling to hear the stories of all the awards winners, all of them doing extraordinary things and showing such generosity of spirt. I feel privileged to be able to offer them my congratulations. Thank you for your inspirational courage and selflessness – you set an example to us all.

The Prime Minister also presented ten year old Max Johnson with the Child of Courage award. After being diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy - a disease which affects the heart muscle – Max campaigned to bring in an opt-out organ donation system in England.

In recognition of his story, the legislation to change organ donation rules will become known as ‘Max’s Law’, a tribute to his pivotal efforts. Max’s visit comes the week after this law made a crucial step forward as it passed through the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Theresa May added:

It is truly astounding to see a young boy like Max, who when faced his own health struggles and spending 10 months in hospital waiting for a new heart, only became more determined to help others. I would like to thank him for all of his hard work in raising awareness for this issue and as we make these important changes to our organ donation system, potentially saving up to 700 lives a year, it only seems right to name the new legislation after him.

The Pride of Britain Awards are hosted by the Daily Mirror and ITV each year, where winners are drawn from over tens of thousands of public nominations.