Preferred Candidate Selected for the role of Comptroller and Auditor General

Gareth Davies has been selected as the Government’s preferred candidate to succeed Sir Amyas Morse as the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Gareth is a partner at the international accountancy and advisory firm Mazars LLP, where he leads on audit and advisory work for UK public services. He joined the firm in 2012 from the Audit Commission, where he was Managing Director, Audit Practice. He has 30 years’ experience of auditing and advising public bodies including local authorities, NHS organisations and central government agencies.

Gareth is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is also currently a trustee and Honorary Treasurer at Save the Children UK and a trustee at the Institute of Development Studies.

As soon as Parliamentary time allows, the Prime Minister will seek to move a motion in the House for an address praying that Her Majesty make the appointment, in accordance with Section 11 of the Budget Responsibility and National Audit Act 2011.