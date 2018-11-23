Press release
Knighthood conferred and Privy Council Appointments: November 2018
A Knighthood has been conferred on the Rt. Hon. John Hayes CBE MP, and Mark Tami MP and Christopher Pincher MP will join her Majesty's most Honourable Privy Council.
Knighthood
The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Knighthood be conferred upon The Rt. Hon. John Hayes CBE MP.
Privy Council Appointments
The Queen has been pleased to approve that Christopher Pincher MP and Mark Tami MP be sworn of Her Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.
Notes to Editors
- John Hayes MP is the Conservative MP for South Holland and The Deepings and former Minister of State for Transport
- Christopher Pincher MP is the Conservative MP for Tamworth
- Mark Tami MP is the Labour MP for Alyn and Deeside
Published 23 November 2018