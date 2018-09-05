Preferred candidate for new NHS England chairman announced

Former health minister Lord David Prior has been named as the government’s chosen candidate to be the next chair of NHS England.

Lord Prior has previous experience in high-level leadership roles within health. He is currently chairman at University College London Hospital NHS Trust and has previously held roles as chairman of:

Care Quality Commission (CQC)

Norfolk, Norwich University NHS Foundation Trust

Lord Prior would take over from Sir Malcom Grant, who served 2 terms as the chairman of NHS England. He joins at a crucial time for the NHS as it develops the long-term plan for the health service, backed by an extra £20.5 billion a year by 2023/24.

This appointment will be scrutinised by the Health Select Committee. Lord Prior is invited to attend a pre-appointment hearing on 10 September 2018.

The Governance Code for Public Appointments states that political activity must be declared. Lord Prior was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Health in the Conservative government between 2015 and 2017, and has taken the Conservative Whip in the House of Lords since taking his seat in 2015.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: