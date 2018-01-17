Practical support for businesses affected by Carillion liquidation

The government understands that many businesses that were contracted to Carillion will be concerned about their ability to pay their tax. As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering support for businesses, HMRC will provide practical advice and guidance to those affected through its Business Payment Support Service ( BPSS ).

The BPSS connects businesses with HMRC staff who can offer practical help and advice on a wide range of tax problems, providing a fast and sympathetic route to agreeing the best way forward and addressing immediate concerns with practical solutions.

The BPSS can:

agree instalment arrangements if you’re unable to pay your tax on time following the Carillion collapse

suspend any debt collection proceedings

review penalties for missing statutory deadlines

reduce any payments on account

agree to defer payments due to short-term cash flow difficulties

HMRC can also provide workers and their families with cash support through the tax credits system - details are on our website. Most importantly, if you’re worried about paying your tax, please talk to us because we’re here to help.

