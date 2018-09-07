Poster from the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review

The text from the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review (IMMDS) is:

The Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review (IMMDS) is investigating 3 medical interventions where patients have reported problems and suffered serious harm. These are pelvic mesh implants, Primodos and hormonal pregnancy tests, and sodium valproate (Epilim or Depakote). Full details can be found on their website. The Review wants to make sure any individual or family affected by these three interventions is aware of its work and can make contact or provide evidence. They are therefore asking Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) to distribute a poster to GP practices and community pharmacies so that it can be displayed prominently for members of the public to see, and if possible to feature it on the CCG website. The poster is available in two forms: print-sized version or e-version. For further information, please contact the IMMDS Review communications team at reviewcomms@luther.co.uk or on 0207 618 9189.

Anyone who suspects they have had a complication due to a medical device, including from mesh implants or a side effect to a medicine, including from sodium valproate (Epilim or Depakote) is encouraged to report it to the MHRA through its Yellow Card Scheme. Even if information is given to the Review we would also encourage you to report it to us.

Women prescribed Epilim or Depakote (sodium valproate) should not stop their treatment unless told to do so by their GP or healthcare professional.

We are supporting the Review as we recognise it is important to review and learn from how the healthcare system and regulators have handled these issues, including how we make sure the patient voice is carefully heard.

By all parts of the healthcare system working together, we can make sure patients’ concerns are addressed.