Police and National Crime Agency remuneration review bodies - chair and members

Do you want to play a leading role in advising the government on a range of issues relating to police pay and conditions?

Time commitment:

The expected time commitment for the chair is around 25 to 27 days per year and around 20 days per year for members.

Remuneration:

Remuneration for the chair is £350 per day and for members is £300 per day, along with reimbursement for reasonable travel and subsistence costs.

Number of roles:

One chair and 3 member roles.

The Police and National Crime Agency remuneration review bodies were established in 2014, and provide independent advice to the government on police pay and conditions, and the pay of National Crime Agency (NCA) officers with operational powers.

Police officers are subject to restrictions on their industrial rights, including a prohibition on their right to strike; the same is also true of NCA officers designated with operational powers. It is essential that the review bodies are able to inspire the confidence of officers from both workforces.

These key posts will provide an influential and intellectually stimulating challenge for the right individual contributing to recruiting, retaining and motivating an effective NCA and police workforce. As chair you will be a strong leader who can ensure that the review bodies are robust in their consideration and analysis of evidence in order to deliver timely recommendations.

As a member you will bring your own expertise to the review bodies, alongside a high degree of analytical ability, strong communication skills, and an understanding of the issues facing complex organisations. Membership is to both review bodies.

Appointment will be for a minimum of 3 years.

You can read more information and how to apply.

The closing date for receipt of applications is midnight on Sunday 4 March 2018.

We value and promote diversity and are committed to equality of opportunity for all. Appointment will be made on merit following an open, fair and transparent competition.