PM's Nowruz message: 21 March 2018

Prime Minister Theresa May said:

I want to express my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating the occasion of Nowruz throughout Britain, Iran and across the rest of the world.

Nowruz is an opportunity for people to gather together with their loved ones and reflect on the past year, looking forward to what lies ahead.

To everyone celebrating Nowruz and new beginnings, I wish health, happiness and prosperity for you and your family.

Nowruzetan piruz.