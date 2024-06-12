News story

PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 13 June 2024

This afternoon [13 June 2024] the Prime Minister met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 Summit in Italy.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak
Published
13 June 2024

The Prime Minister met Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, at the G7 Summit in Italy. 

The leaders discussed their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine, and welcomed the G7 agreement to provide Ukraine with significant new funding enabled by the profits from frozen Russian assets.

Published 13 June 2024