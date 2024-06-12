PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 13 June 2024
This afternoon [13 June 2024] the Prime Minister met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the G7 Summit in Italy.
The leaders discussed their shared commitment to supporting Ukraine, and welcomed the G7 agreement to provide Ukraine with significant new funding enabled by the profits from frozen Russian assets.