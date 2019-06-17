PM's meeting with the President of Afghanistan: 17 June 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister hosted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Downing Street today as part of his Guest of Government visit to the UK.

They discussed the upcoming Presidential elections in Afghanistan and agreed that these must be credible and transparent.

On regional stability, the Prime Minister welcomed the steps toward peace in Afghanistan that President Ghani has taken, as well as his talks with Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for these efforts.

They also discussed the UK’s continued development assistance for Afghanistan, and the Prime Minister highlighted additional humanitarian support over the next five years to help Afghans in urgent need of food, water and medicine.