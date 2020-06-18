PM's meeting with President Macron: 18 June 2020

The Prime Minister welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Downing Street this afternoon to commemorate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle’s ‘Appel’.

The leaders began by reflecting on the sacrifice made by the British and French people in the Second World War and on the enduring strength of the UK-France relationship.

They highlighted the modern day successes of this friendship including the political and defence cooperation enshrined in the Lancaster House Agreement ten years ago.

The Prime Minister and President also welcomed the ongoing cooperation between the UK and France on small boats and illegal migration.

They agreed that the partnership between our countries will be crucial in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring the global recovery is green and sustainable.

On UK-EU negotiations, the Prime Minister welcomed the agreement to intensify talks in July and underlined that the UK does not believe it makes sense for there to be prolonged negotiations into the autumn.

The Prime Minister and President Macron discussed the situation in Libya and agreed on the need for a UN-led political process which brings together all parties to end the conflict.

Finally, the leaders agreed to continue to work closely on other international issues, including the proposed Chinese national security law in Hong Kong which would be a breach of the Joint Declaration, and to bring about a two state solution in the Middle East Peace Process.