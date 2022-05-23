PM's congratulatory remarks on the election of Anthony Albanese as Prime Minister of Australia: 21 May 2022

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said:

Congratulations to Anthony Albanese on your election as Prime Minister of Australia.

Our countries have a long history and a bright future together. As thriving likeminded democracies we work every day to make the world a better, safer, greener and more prosperous place.

As we reap the rewards of our comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, the AUKUS partnership and the unmatched closeness between the British and Australian people, we do so knowing that the only distance between us is geographical.

I look forward to working with Prime Minister Albanese in the weeks, months and years ahead as, together, we tackle shared challenges and demonstrate the importance of our shared values.