PM’s call with Prime Minister Trudeau: 15 May 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to his Canadian counterpart, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today on the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of international collaboration on the fight against the virus, including through the G7 and Commonwealth.

They also discussed how the UK and Canada can work together to support global economic recovery and emerge stronger from this crisis.

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to Prime Minister Trudeau to attend the upcoming virtual Global Vaccine Summit, and thanked him for Canada’s recent pledge to Gavi.