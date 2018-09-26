PM's bilateral with President Erdogan of Turkey: 25 September 2018

The Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with President Erdogan of Turkey in New York earlier today (25 September 2018).

They agreed that the trade and investment relationship between the UK and Turkey was strong and would continue to strengthen as the UK left the European Union.

They discussed Syria, agreeing on the need for a reinvigorated political process.

The Prime Minister welcomed Turkey’s recent agreement with Russia to avert an offensive on Idlib, which would have caused immense humanitarian suffering. The Prime Minister said: