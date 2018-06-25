PM call with President Erdogan: 25 June 2018

This evening the Prime Minister called President Erdogan of Turkey to congratulate him on his victory in the Turkish Presidential elections.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of the bilateral relationship between the UK and Turkey and expressed her desire to continue working in partnership with President Erdogan and his government on our shared priorities including security cooperation, trade and investment, the situation in Syria and supporting a political settlement in Cyprus.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s support on the Chemical Weapons Convention Special Session and the leaders looked forward to meeting at the NATO Summit next month.