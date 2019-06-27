PM words ahead of the G20 Summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Prime Minister Theresa May said:

With the threat of climate change putting future generations at risk, vile terrorist propaganda continuing to spread online, and rising tensions in the Gulf, this Summit is an opportunity for us to address critical global challenges affecting our nations.

The UK has never been afraid to defend our values and our interests, stand up for global rules and tackle difficult issues head on.

From our ambitious plans to protect the environment and our relentless fight against extremism in all its forms, to our promotion of free and fair trade and our world-leading international development expertise – we have consistently shaped global responses to the most pressing challenges of our time and called on others to step up and do more.

Undoubtedly there are issues facing us today on which our countries do not all take the same approach. But I firmly believe that progress will be greatest when we approach shared challenges in a spirit of genuine collaboration. As we have seen time and time again – we are always stronger when we work together.

And so my message to G20 leaders this week is this: it is only through international cooperation and compromise that we can protect our citizens’ security and prosperity and make the world a safer and a better place to live.