PM virtual meeting with the Coalition of the Willing: 19 August 2025

The Prime Minister co-chaired a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing this morning with over 30 international leaders to update on the talks in Washington last night.

The Prime Minister began by reflecting on the constructive meeting, saying it was clear there was a real sense of unity and shared goal of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

Turning to next steps, the Prime Minister outlined that Coalition of the Willing planning teams would meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended.

The leaders also discussed how further pressure – including through sanctions – could be placed on Putin until he showed he was ready to take serious action to end his illegal invasion.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to updating the group again soon, as further work progressed in the coming days and weeks.