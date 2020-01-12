PM travels to Oman following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Muscat this morning to offer his condolences following the death of HM Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman.

He will attend a condolence ceremony at Al Alam Palace, alongside the Prince of Wales, the Defence Secretary and the Chief of the Defence Staff.

The Prime Minister will meet the new Sultan - HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said - and other senior members of the Government of Oman.

The UK and Oman have a broad and long-standing bilateral relationship that goes back over 200 years.

Our countries have deep economic ties and shared defence and security interests. There are strong links between our citizens in areas such as education and the arts.

The UK also cooperates closely with Oman on regional issues, working together to address shared challenges, and to promote peace and stability.

The Prime Minister met Sutlan Qaboos bin Said al Said as Foreign Secretary in December 2017 and January 2018.

He is attending the first of three days of official condolences in Oman led by the new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.