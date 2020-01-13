PM to meet Northern Ireland Executive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Belfast on Monday to meet the restored Northern Ireland Executive.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with the Executive’s First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill. Discussions will focus on the Executive’s priorities to take forward critical reforms to public services.

In a deal agreed last week, which secured the full restoration of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, the parties in Northern Ireland committed to delivering a range of reforms including immediate resolution of the industrial strike action among health workers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

This is an historic time for the people of Northern Ireland. After three years, Stormont is open for business again with an Executive who can now move forward with improving people’s lives and delivering for all communities in Northern Ireland.

I look forward to meeting with the new Executive and hearing about their plans for the future - including driving forward much needed reforms to public services and resolving the current health strike.