PM statement on the situation in Iraq following calls with President Macron, President Trump and Chancellor Merkel

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Today I have spoken with President Macron, President Trump and Chancellor Merkel and will be speaking with other leaders in the coming days.

General Qasem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region. Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death.