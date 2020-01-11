PM statement on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, Sultan of Oman

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, Sultan of Oman.

He was an exceptionally wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously. He will be remembered for his devotion to the development of Oman into a stable and prosperous nation, and as the father of the nation who sought to improve the lives of the Omani people.

I had the pleasure of meeting His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and was struck by his commitment to peace and understanding between nations and between faiths. He leaves a profound legacy, not only in Oman but across the region too.

The UK is a proud friend and enduring partner of Oman, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Omani people.