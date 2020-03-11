Press release
PM statement on attack in Iraq: 11 March 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement on the attack against the Taji military base in Iraq.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
The attack against the Taji military base in Iraq is deplorable.
Our servicemen and women work tirelessly every day to uphold security and stability in the region – their presence makes us all safer.
The Foreign Secretary has spoken to the US Secretary of State and we will continue to liaise with our international partners to fully understand the details of this abhorrent attack.