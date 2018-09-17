PM meets Prime Minister of Malta: 17 September 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

Prime Minister Theresa May today met Prime Minister Joseph Muscat of Malta at Downing Street.

Ahead of the informal Council in Salzburg later this week, the leaders discussed the Chequers proposal, and the importance of achieving a mutually beneficial economic and security partnership between the UK and the European Union.

The leaders then discussed working together to tackle shared challenges including migration and modern slavery. The leaders acknowledged existing close bilateral cooperation in these areas and agreed that work should continue to disrupt the networks employed by people traffickers.

Finally, the Prime Minister gave an update on the investigation into the use of a nerve agent in Salisbury and the leaders looked forward to swift progress on the EU Chemical Weapons Sanctions regime at the October Foreign Affairs Council.