PM meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris: 21 September 2021

The Prime Minister met US Vice President Harris in Washington today.

The Prime Minister and Vice President welcomed last week’s announcement of the AUKUS defence alliance, which will protect our people, defend our values and create new opportunities for UK-US cooperation.

They agreed that the UK-US relationship remains unrivalled in its scale and steadfastness. As trusted partners we cooperate extensively on defence, security, trade and foreign policy, and the relationship between our people is incredibly close.

The Prime Minister welcomed the US announcement this week that vaccinated British travellers will be able to enter the US from November, which he said would boost both our countries’ economic recoveries.

The Prime Minister and Vice President Harris discussed the work the UK and US are doing together to tackle climate change. The Prime Minister thanked Vice President Harris for the extra funding the US have announced today for supporting developing countries to transition away from fossil fuels.

The Prime Minister and Vice President Harris talked about the important role our diplomatic and humanitarian expertise can play in promoting our shared values around the world. In particular they discussed the importance of girls’ education in improving the prospects of developing countries.

The Prime Minister thanked the Vice President for the US military leadership during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.