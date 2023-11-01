PM meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris: 1 November 2023

The Prime Minister welcomed the United States Vice President Kamala Harris to Downing Street for the first time this afternoon.

Ahead of travelling to the AI Safety Summit tomorrow, they discussed the need for global collaboration on the novel opportunities and risks presented by frontier AI, including issues like bias and disinformation. The Vice President thanked the Prime Minister for hosting the first summit to take forward these discussions.

The Prime Minister welcomed the shared focus on AI safety, including the announcement of a new US institute that will work closely alongside the UK’s AI Safety Institute to boost research into the capabilities and risks of this technology.

The Prime Minister and Vice President also spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Prime Minister reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself against terror as well as the need to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza and to free hostages taken by Hamas. Both agreed that the UK and US were aligned in these efforts and would continue to work with partners in the region to ensure stability.

The Prime Minister and Vice President also stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine and close collaboration on the fight against Russian aggression.