PM meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: 21 July 2020

The Prime Minister met the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, today at Downing Street.

He welcomed the enduring strength of the UK-US special relationship and our close partnership.

Joined by the Foreign Secretary, the Prime Minister and Secretary of State discussed the importance of 5 Eyes countries taking an ambitious approach to working together on the technologies of the future.

They spoke about shared global security and foreign policy issues, including China’s actions in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the situation in Iran and the Middle East Peace Process.

The Prime Minister and Secretary of State also underlined their commitment to negotiate a strong UK-US Free Trade Agreement that benefits the economies of both countries.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for justice to be done for Harry Dunn and his family. He said there was a strong feeling among the people of the UK that justice must be delivered.