PM meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton: 12 August 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined a meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Published 12 August 2019
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
The Prime Minister joined a meeting at Downing Street today between senior officials and US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

They discussed the close UK-US trading relationship and our shared commitment to an ambitious free trade agreement once the UK leaves the EU.

They also spoke about Brexit and a range of other issues – including Iran, Hong Kong and 5G.

