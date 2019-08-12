Press release
PM meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton: 12 August 2019
Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined a meeting with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.
The Prime Minister joined a meeting at Downing Street today between senior officials and US National Security Adviser John Bolton.
They discussed the close UK-US trading relationship and our shared commitment to an ambitious free trade agreement once the UK leaves the EU.
They also spoke about Brexit and a range of other issues – including Iran, Hong Kong and 5G.
