PM meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 14 June 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning, ahead of today’s NATO Summit.

They discussed Russia’s destabilising activity on Ukraine’s border and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said he would raise his concerns about the issue at today’s NATO Summit and that G7 countries were steadfast in their support for Ukraine in discussions this weekend.

The Prime Minister stressed that NATO Allies have a responsibility to support Ukraine’s defence and underlined the importance of the UK’s Operation ORBITAL training mission in Ukraine to this end.