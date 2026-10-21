PM meeting with the Sultan of Oman: 21 October 2026

The Prime Minister met with Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman today in Downing Street.

He began by reaffirming the UK’s close relationship with Oman and the benefits it brings to ordinary people across the UK.

The Prime Minister noted that trade between the UK and Oman is an example of how the relationship is generating jobs and opportunities in both countries.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the Prime Minister underlined the key role Oman plays in regional stability.

In particular, the Prime Minister gave his thanks for the Oman’s work to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders agreed on the need to keep the Strait open to reduce the pressure on global supply chains and ease the impact on people at home.

The two leaders also agreed to continue working closely together to keep their citizens safe, strengthening their existing cooperation across defence and security.

They looked forward to meeting again soon.