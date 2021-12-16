PM meeting with the Sultan of Oman: 16 December 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, to Downing Street today for discussions aimed at enhancing our bilateral relationship.

He welcomed the long-standing ties between the United Kingdom and Oman and looked forward to revitalising our partnership and deepening cooperation across trade, investment and defence.

The leaders noted the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and discussed efforts to boost our economic recovery, such as a new UK-Gulf Cooperation Council free trade agreement. They highlighted the investment opportunities in green and renewable technology in the UK and Oman, including in wind power and hydrogen.

On regional security issues, the leaders discussed the continuing crisis in Yemen and the talks in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal. They agreed to further strengthen our defence and security cooperation, recognising the strategic importance of the Duqm base in Oman for the UK.

The Prime Minister and Sultan Haitham committed to continue working closely together, looking ahead to a potential UK-GCC summit in 2022.