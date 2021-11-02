PM meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett: 2 November 2021

The Prime Minister met with Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister of Israel, at COP26 today for their first in-person meeting.

The leaders noted the long-standing friendship between the UK and Israel and committed to deepen our partnership across security, trade and innovation.

The Prime Minister welcomed Israel’s progress on climate ahead of COP, including the government’s recent commitment to net zero and revised nationally determined contribution.

He hoped to see further regional cooperation on expanding access to clean and renewable energy, to support decarbonisation and help to foster peace and stability.

They also discussed wider political and security issues and agreed to continue working closely together.