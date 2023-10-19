PM meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel: 19 October 2023

The Prime Minister met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel today.

He expressed the deep condolences of the British people for the terrible loss of life that has occurred in Israel. He underscored the UK’s firm belief in Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international humanitarian law, as they work to end the threat of Hamas and secure the freedom of hundreds of Israeli hostages.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his support for the British nationals who have been taken by Hamas and both leaders agreed to work closely together to secure their freedom.

The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Netanyahu’s announcement yesterday on opening up aid access to Gaza. He emphasised the importance of establishing sustained access to get more vital food, water, medicine and fuel into Gaza and to enable British nationals trapped there to leave.

Both leaders underscored the need to prevent any regional escalation in the conflict and the importance of restoring peace and stability to the region.