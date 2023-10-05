PM meeting with the Prime Minister of Albania: 5 October 2023

The Prime Minister met Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Spain today.

He congratulated Prime Minister Rama on chairing a powerful and important debate on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defence and holding Russia to account.

They welcomed the UK and Albania’s successful cooperation on fighting criminal people smuggling gangs, and the Prime Ministers highlighted a significant reduction in small boat crossings and an increase in returns to Albania. The leaders also discussed the good progress implementing our landmark agreement on prisoner returns and prison capacity.

The leaders discussed opportunities to increase our economic cooperation and committed to increase bilateral trade and investment.