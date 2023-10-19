PM meeting with the President of Israel Isaac Herzog: 19 October 2023

The Prime Minister met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Israel today.

He expressed his personal condolences for the horrific loss of life in Israel as a result of Hamas’ terrorism. He reiterated that the UK stands in solidarity with Israel and firmly believes in the country’s right to self-defence in line with international law.

The Prime Minister and President Herzog agreed on the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support to ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering. The Prime Minister welcomed yesterday’s announcement that Israel would not stop aid from entering Gaza. He expressed his sincere hope that further progress could be made on delivering crucial food, water and medicine.

The Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to President Herzog for the support Israel has provided to British nationals caught up in the attacks, including to the families of those who have been taken hostage. The leaders agreed to continue working tirelessly to secure their release.

The Prime Minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end.