PM meeting with the Irish Taoiseach: 5 October 2023

The Prime Minister met the Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, at the European Political Community meeting in Spain today.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach shared their concerns about the continued absence of an executive in Northern Ireland and the democratic deficit this was causing.

The Prime Minister set out the steps the UK is taking to ensure a return to power sharing and the two agreed to stay in close contact in the coming weeks. The two leaders also touched on their respective positions on the issue of legacy and agreed that teams should continue to stay in touch.

The leaders also discussed a wider set of issues, including support for Ukraine and bilateral cooperation on security and migration. They also welcomed the recent UK-Ireland agreement on energy as a sign of the good working relationship between the two governments.

The leaders noted the progress of the UK and Ireland’s historic joint bid to host Euros 2028. They talked about the potential of using the occasion to strengthen bilateral ties and leave a positive legacy in communities, including for grassroots football in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.