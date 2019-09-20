PM meeting with the Emir of the State of Qatar: 20 September 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister met His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, this morning in Downing Street.

The leaders welcomed the depth of our two countries’ relationship and the strength of our economic ties. The Prime Minister reiterated his congratulations to Qatar on hosting the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

The Prime Minister told His Highness that the UK remains committed to Gulf unity and to Qatar’s national security. They agreed the war in Yemen must come to an end. They also discussed the recent attacks on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Additionally they shared concern over Iran’s destabilising behaviour and agreed the importance of negotiation in de-escalating regional tensions.