PM meeting with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman: 16 March 2022

The Prime Minister met the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, in Riyadh today.

He set out the UK’s view that we are facing a fundamentally changed world order following Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, which requires countries to work together to improve energy security and reduce reliance on Russian hydrocarbons.

The Prime Minister and Crown Prince agreed to collaborate to maintain stability in the energy market and continue the transition to renewable and clean technology.

They also committed to boost cooperation in defence, security, trade and culture, welcoming a new UK-Saudi Strategic Partnership Agreement and a major investment announced today by the alfanar group in green aviation fuel in Teesside.

The Prime Minister praised progress against Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, including on women’s empowerment and employment, but raised the UK’s concerns about ongoing human rights issues.

The leaders also discussed key regional issues and agreed to stay in close contact as the crisis in Ukraine evolves.