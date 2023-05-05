PM meeting with the Amir of Qatar: 5 May 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to Downing Street this morning.

The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for travelling to London for the Coronation of His Majesty the King, noting that it reflected the enduring friendship between the United Kingdom and Qatar.

The leaders discussed the exciting opportunities to deepen cooperation between our two countries, including through greater investment in strategic industries such the partnership between Qatar and Rolls Royce to invest in ground-breaking green engineering projects. They highlighted the unique joint RAF squadrons operating in Qatar and committed to further develop our defence cooperation.

Turning to international affairs, the leaders shared their deep concern at the unfolding conflict in Sudan. They stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to facilitate talks between the parties, to end the violence and transition to a civilian-led democratic government.

The Prime Minister also welcomed Qatar’s principled support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion and they agreed our governments would continue to work together to support Ukraine’s defence and recovery.