PM meeting with Taoiseach Varadkar of Ireland: 19 April 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Belfast today.

The leaders discussed their common goal of ensuring power sharing returns to Stormont as soon as possible.

They reflected on the huge achievements of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and the enduring spirit of cooperation that it had created. They agreed to maintain close dialogue on issues like dealing with the legacy of the past.

They both agreed on the huge economic potential of the people of Northern Ireland and the Prime Minister outlined the UK Government’s work to increase investment in Northern Ireland.

Reflecting on the strong ties between the UK and Ireland, the Prime Minister said that our countries share many interests and values. He expressed his hope that we will be able to deepen collaboration on shared challenges such as energy security, cyber security and sustainability.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.