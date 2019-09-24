PM meeting with Taoiseach Varadkar: 24 September 2019

The Prime Minister met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the UN General Assembly today.

They discussed the Brexit talks and the ideas that the UK has been putting forward, including on the issue of consent. The Prime Minister was clear that the UK would be leaving on 31 October and said that he was cautiously optimistic that we would be able to do so through negotiating a deal which is acceptable to both sides.

The Prime Minister underlined his steadfast commitment to the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and said that we will never place infrastructure, checks or controls at the border. They agreed on the vital importance of ensuring the peace, prosperity and security of Northern Ireland.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact in coming days.