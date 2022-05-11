PM meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Andersson: 11 May 2022

The Prime Minister was welcomed to Harpsund by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson today, to discuss long term security collaboration between the UK and Sweden.

The leaders agreed that the aftershocks of Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine had fundamentally changed international security architecture. They underlined that relations with Putin could never be normalised.

The invasion had also sharpened the focus on European security, the Prime Minister said, adding that the United Kingdom deeply valued its already close defence and security relationship with Sweden.

The leaders discussed how British and Swedish forces could increase their military cooperation in the coming months, and the Prime Minister said he believed today’s security declaration would not only bring them closer together but allow both forces to adapt to the challenges of tomorrow, side-by-side.

Sweden has advanced, cutting-edge military technology and world leading Armed Forces, and the closer collaboration between both countries will benefit wider Euro-Atlantic security, the Prime Minister added.

Speaking about energy security, the leaders discussed closer collaboration on renewables, including wind farm technology.

Both agreed to stay in close touch in the coming weeks and months.