PM meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša: 30 September 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša to Downing Street today.

They discussed the strength of the UK-Slovenian relationship over the last 30 years, including in trade and our shared foreign policy work. They agreed on the need to encourage stability and prosperity in the whole Western Balkans region.

The leaders talked about the fight against Covid-19, and the important role vaccines are playing in protecting our people and unlocking our economies. The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Janša agreed on the importance of tackling misinformation around vaccines and the responsibility social media companies have to ensure people can access accurate information.

Ahead of next month’s COP26 Summit, the Prime Minister stressed the need for all countries to make concrete commitments to tackle climate change, reduce emissions and transition away from the use of coal. He welcomed the commitments Slovenia has made in this area so far.

The Prime Minister raised the UK’s deep concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol and the impact it is having on people and communities in Northern Ireland. He stressed the need for the EU to engage in finding a sustainable solution to the problem which does not undermine the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Janša also discussed a number of other foreign policy issues, including the importance of stability in the Indo-Pacific region.