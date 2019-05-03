Transparency data
NHS injury cost recovery scheme: April 2019 to March 2020
Data on the funds collected by the Compensation Recovery Unit and funds paid to the NHS.
The NHS Injury Costs Recovery (ICR) scheme aims to recover the cost of NHS treatment where personal injury compensation is paid, for example, after a road traffic accident. The Department of Health and Social Care publishes monthly updates on the amount of money recovered under the ICR scheme.
The Compensation Recovery Unit recovers funds primarily from insurance companies and then pays them to the NHS hospital or ambulance trust that provided the treatment.
